Pokémon GO: When can it connect to Pokémon HOME?

The most anticipated connection by fans of the franchise will finally come true and will be loaded with surprises that include a unique pokémon

The last Pokémon Direct, which took place on September 29, was loaded with good news for fans of pocket monsters. One of the surprises that was revealed during the live event – in addition to the anticipated previews of the expansion “The Snows of the Crown” of Pokémon Sword and Shield – was the future enablement to be made to connect Pokémon GO with Pokémon HOME.

“The long-awaited connectivity between Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME is on the way! With this connection, the Pokémon captured in Pokémon GO will be able to participate in the adventures that you live in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield thanks to Pokémon HOME, “explained Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company in the broadcast.

As you remember, Pokémon HOME is an application that works both on mobile phones and on the Nintendo Switch, having different functions on each of these devices. This app allows us to store all the pokémon that we have from other games such as the Let’s Go saga, Sword and Shield, the Pokémon Bank as well as titles from previous games.

Until now, Pokémon HOME was not directly compatible with Niantic’s game, Pokémon GO. It was only possible to transfer pokémon from Pokémon GO to any of the Let’s Go titles and from there you could take pocket monsters to Pokémon HOME to transfer them to other games. This greatly limited the number of Pokémon that could be migrated from one game to another.

“We have planned that the connection between Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME will be ready before the end of 2020. Please stay tuned to know about the news that we will be announcing,” Ishihara said in his presentation. There is still no set date for the launch, but it does not go beyond the last quarter of the year.

As was the case when we transferred a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Let’s Go, a “Mystery Box” would appear in the Niantic game. When opening it, Meltan, a unique pokémon, appeared. When the connection is made with Pokémon HOME, the same mechanics will occur as announced in the Direct.

However, in addition, players will get a second reward in Pokémon HOME: it is a very special Melmetal that can take its Gigamax form. The delivery of this pokémon – which is the evolution of Meltan – will be made through a “Mysterious Gift”, details on whether it will be done only once in the game or if it will have a deadline have not yet been revealed by The Pokémon Company.



