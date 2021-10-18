Pokémon GO, What Will Happen When The New Pokémon Run Out? Niantic Has A Plan

Pokémon GO: The Niantic phenomenon celebrates its fifth anniversary with the prospect of remaining active for another ten to fifteen years. They are in their prime. Pokémon GO has more and more creatures available from the eight existing generations in the saga, but what will happen when they are all and there is no way to add new species? That scenario is getting closer and closer, but Niantic isn’t intimidated by it.

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the game and the celebration of the Safari Zone in Liverpool, England, this past weekend (it should have been held last year, but was delayed by COVID-19), Eurogamer spoke with Michael Sterenka, director Global Game Marketing Officer, and Philip Marz, Head of Product Marketing EMEA.

Pokémon GO turns 5, but intends to last another 10 or 15 years

Niantic is aware that phenomena are not eternal, although Pokémon GO is willing to last as long as possible. In 2020, the best historical year in turnover was signed, it has accumulated more than 5 billion dollars since the summer of 2016 and has closed the first half of 2021 with records in income. Reinventing yourself and constantly renewing yourself will be key to its durability; either with new mechanics, events, functions or innovations of all kinds.

“From a content point of view, even if there is a limitation in terms of the Pokémon that are still available, there are a couple of initiatives that we are thinking about to maintain this momentum,” says Marz. In fact, they have the “ambition to make Pokémon GO a game that will last forever not just for the next five years, but maybe 10 or 15 years. Who knows, actually, but I think the record of the last five years has put us in a great position to continue that momentum. “