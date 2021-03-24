Pokémon GO – Weather Week Event: all missions

The event dedicated to Pokémon that are especially frequent in rainy and windy situations is here. We know all the research tasks.

The Pokémon GO Weather Week event begins this Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The long-awaited meeting dedicated to Pokémon that appear more frequently in rainy and windy conditions temporarily bursts into the iOS and Android game with a multitude of changes in Eggs , raids, wild creatures and bonuses; plus an investigation with various field missions and rewards. Let’s know all the phases in detail.

Weather Week event: date, time, missions and all rewards

The Pokémon GO Weather Week event starts this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and we can enjoy it until Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). Creatures such as Wingull, Ducklett or Castform Rain Form in shiny / Shiny form will appear more frequently in the wild; while Thundurus Totem Form will be seen in the five-star raids.

If you plan to play, remember that these Pokémon that enjoy rain and wind will appear more often in the wild.

Rain: Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk and others from Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., to Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Wind: Skarmory, Taillow, Pidove and others from Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Here we leave you all the missions and rewards of the field research of the Pokémon GO Weather Week.

Phase 1 of 4

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – encounter with Castform Rain Form.

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon: 200 Stardust

Send 3 gifts to your friends: encounter with Psyduck

Rewards: Wailmer encounter, 5 Poké Balls, 500 XP.

Phase 2 of 4

Catch 15 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – encounter with Castform Rain Form.

Power up a Pokémon 7 times: 3 Pinia Berry

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Recruits – Encounter Buizel

Rewards: encounter with Castform Rainform, 7 Poké Balls, 500 XP.

Phase 3 of 4

Catch 15 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – encounter with Castform Rain Form.

Make 5 good curveball throws: 600 Stardust

Get 5 hearts with your partner: encounter with Woobat

Rewards: Swellow encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 800 XP.

Phase 4 of 4

Catch 20 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – encounter with Castform Rain Form.

Make 9 curveball throws in a row – 1,200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon: Swablu Encounter

Rewards: Togetic encounter, 12 Poké Balls, 1200 XP.