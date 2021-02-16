Pokémon GO – Valentine’s Celebration Event

The event will last only a few days and allows us to catch species such as Munna and Musharna for the first time. All the details of the investigation tasks.

Pokémon GO faces the last days before the Pokémon GO: Kanto Tour and Kanto Celebration Event begins – the two big claims before Pokémon 25th anniversary – with the Valentine’s Celebration Event. After knowing the first details of the event, available from this Sunday, it is time to delve into all the field research tasks exclusive to this limited celebration on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Celebration Event – Date and Details

The 2021 Valentine’s Celebration Event in Pokémon GO runs from Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. (local time). It is until that day when we can see Munna and Musharna in the wild, who need the Unova Stone to evolve, as well as rotations in the raids and the possibility that if we evolve a Kirlia to Gardevoir or Gallade it will learn the Synchronous movement.

All missions and rewards from the Valentine’s Celebration Event

Send 3 gifts to your friends: encounter with Volbeat * or Illumise *

Win 2 Raids: Encounter Alomomola *

Catch 20 Luvdisc: Encounter Alomomola *

Use 5 Berries to Help You Catch a Pokémon – Ralts Encounter *

Make 5 Great Curve Ball Throws in a Row – Meet Spinda *

Catch 3 Fairy-type Pokémon: 2 Berry Frambu

Rewards: encounters with Ralts *, Volbeat *, Illumise *, Spinda *, Alomomola *