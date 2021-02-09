Pokémon GO – Valentine Event 2021: date

Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021 in Pokémon GO to welcome Munna and Musharna to the title of Niantic; available on iOS and Android.

As you well know, trainers from around the world can be in luck by having a work like Pokémon GO available. Niantic is responsible for constantly updating it to be able to add new features and improvements as the months go by. In this way, we feel that a part of our world is flooded with the magic of Pokémon. This time we also have a pinch of love, since next Sunday, February 14, Valentine’s Day will be celebrated globally and in the game at hand it will be no less. Therefore, and without further delay, we leave you below with all the information regarding this event that stands out for the debut of Munna and Musharna.

Date and times of the Valentine’s Event in Pokémon GO

From Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

All the details of the Valentine’s Event in Pokémon GO

Munna and Musharna arrive for the first time in Pokémon GO. In Munna’s case: it will appear wild. Therefore, we will have to capture one of them and later use a Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna.

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild most frequently: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. Hopefully we’ll meet Feebas too.

If we evolve a Kirlia during the event we can get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows the Synchronous movement.

The following Pokémon will appear when the 5km Eggs hatch: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.