Pokémon GO | Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf return to raids

Niantic confirms the Legends of the Lake event with the Legendaries of the Sinnoh region, who will appear in the five-star raids.

Niantic has confirmed a new event for Pokémon GO: the Legends of the Lake. In other words, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are back in the game for a limited time. The legendary Lake Trio of the Sinnoh region, guardians of the great lakes of that region, will appear in the five-star raids (now with Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion) during the second half of November depending on where we are.

According to reports, during this time Goldeen will appear more frequently in the wild when hatching the 5 km Eggs; We can even find it in shiny / variocolor form. But let’s move on to what is now the protagonist.

Date and time: when can we catch Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in Pokémon GO?

From this next Tuesday, November 24, starting at 10:00 p.m. (CET), and until Monday, November 30 at 10:00 p.m., Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf will be seen in the five-star raids along with other related Pokémon with lakes, thrills and willpower, also available in one and three star raids.

Mesprit: Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Uxie: Asia Pacific.

Azelf: the Americas and Greenland.

As for the Pokémon that are usually seen near lakes, such as Psyduck, Goldeen, Magikarp, Surskit, Starly, Bidoof and Shellos, they will be more attracted than usual by incenses, so it is the ideal opportunity to “summon” us this item during the dates indicated.

Pokémon related to knowledge, emotions and willpower, such as Abra, Machop and Ralts, will also be curious about Incense, so in this case they will appear more frequently when hatching Eggs and will appear more in the wild with assiduity. Goldeen, Kanto’s beloved Water-type Pokémon, will appear when hatching 5km Eggs. If we are very lucky, we will see it in Shiny form.

In the past, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf were unique to each continent, they rotated over time; hopefully now the Lake Trio also rotates in some way.



