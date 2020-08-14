Pokémon GO – Unova Week: dates and characteristics

Third and last week of the Ultrabonus with news related to Generation V. We know all the details of the final event of the Pokémon GO Fest.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2020 begins to say goodbye, now for real. After the event and the first two weeks of Ultrabonus (Dragon and Enigma), it is time to dive into Unova Week, the third and last way to take advantage of the most massive event of the year in the Niantic phenomenon. Let’s get to know all the details and dates.

Dates of Ultrabonus Week 3 – Unova Week

We start with the dates. Trainers who manage to complete the 24 global challenges will be able to unlock this week dedicated to Unova, or as we know it in Spain, Unova, natural habitat of the fifth generation of the saga. The deadlines will be as follows: from Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST until Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST.

Unova Week content: new Pokémon come to the game

Perhaps the most interesting thing this week is that we have the debut of four species never seen in Pokémon GO of Unova, such as Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga and Bouffalant. Beyond that, here are the highlights of this final Ultrabonus week.

On the one hand, Pokémon Sewaddle, Cottonee and other Unova species will appear more frequently than usual in the wild; also when hatching of Eggs of 7 km. Also, we can meet Emolga.

Bouffalant will appear in the wild and when hatching in 5K Eggs in New York, USA, and elsewhere in the United States. For their part, Roggenrola and other Pokémon from the Unova region will be the protagonists in the raids.

Genesect will be one of the big standouts in 5-star raids with a Shiny option. During this Friday we will publish in MeriStation a guide to beat it and some recommendations of better opponents.

This week we have met the candidates for Community Day in September and October. Also, we have published articles corresponding to all the research and rewards for August, the raid bosses and the Eggs of this month.



