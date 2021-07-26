Pokémon GO: Ultrabonus Time 1; dates, how to complete investigations

Pokémon GO: We tell you everything about the Ultrabonus Time 1 of Pokémon GO such as the dates, how to complete the investigations and the rewards that await us. After leaving behind the complete Pokémon GO Fest 2021, from Niantic they offer more information about the Ultrabonus Time 1, a new event that will focus on welcoming the legendary Dialga and Palkia (the second somewhat later) to the raids. Then we leave you with all the information related to these annual ultrabonuses, which come to Pokémon GO to keep the title active and updated and show that despite having passed five years since its launch, it continues to be one of the titles for mobile devices most successful, essential for all lovers of the Pokémon universe.

Dates and times of the Ultrabonus Time 1

Start: from last Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

End: until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Characteristics of the investigations of the Ultrabonus Time 1

The following Pokémon will appear in raids from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time):

Dialga will appear in the five-star raids. Hopefully, we can come across a Shiny Dialga.

Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk will appear in three-star raids.

Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will appear in one-star raids. Hopefully, we can see a shiny Unown U.

The following Pokémon will appear wild more frequently: Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, and more. With a bit of luck, we can find a Cranidos or a Shiny Shieldon.

The following Pokémon will appear when hatching 7km Eggs: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon.

If we complete the temporary Research we will have the opportunity to find some Pokémon inspired by the event. This Temporary Investigation will be available from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. There will also be themed Field Investigations available at PokéStops throughout the event.