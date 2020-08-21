Pokémon Go ultrabonus dragon week all tasks and rewards

We reviewed all missions from the Investigation Task as compensation for problems during the original event. Full list.

The Pokémon Company and Niantic confirmed earlier this week that, due to problems reported during the Pokémon GO Ultrabonus Dragon Week event, a temporary research event was going to be held as extraordinary compensation with practically the same features, only with different missions. So let’s get acquainted with all the (brand new) research tasks and their rewards.

Specific dates of the Ultrabonus Dragon Week (compensation)

The dates of this compensation event are from this Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. (local time). As we said, all Pokémon GO Trainers can play this new temporary investigation, which has different missions than last week. Without further ado, let’s begin with this declared apology for the problems of the encounter with Deino, which is repeated here many times.

Ultrabonus Dragon Week – New Temporal Research (1/5)

Power up a Pokémon three times: x3 Potion

Make 2 good throws: x500 XP

Catch 2 Pokémon: x5 Poké Ball

Rewards: x500 Stardust, Dratini encounter, x1 Silver Pinia Berry

Ultrabonus Dragon Week – New Temporal Research (2/5)

Evolve 1 Pokémon: x3 Revive

Make 4 good throws: x500 XP

Catch 4 Pokémon: x7 Poké Ball

Rewards: x500 Stardust, Bagon encounter, x1 Silver Pinia Berry

Ultrabonus Dragon Week – New Temporal Research (3/5)

Win a raid: x1 MT Charged Attack

Make 2 big throws: x1000 XP

Catch 6 Pokémon: x6 Super Ball

Rewards: x1000 XP, encounter with Deino, x1 Silver Pinia Berry

Ultrabonus Dragon Week – New Temporal Research (4/5)

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket recruits: x1 Dragon Scale

Make 4 Big Throws: x1500 XP

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: x7 Super Ball

Rewards: x1000 Stardust, Alolan Exeggutor encounter, x1 Silver Pinia Berry

Ultrabonus Dragon Week – New Temporal Research (5/5)

Claim your reward: x2500 XP

Claim your reward: x2500 XP

Claim your reward: x2500 XP

Rewards: x1000 Stardust, encounter with Deino, x1 Silver Pinia Berry



