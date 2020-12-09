Pokémon GO Tour Kanto event: date, time, versions

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth of Pokémon GO, Niantic presents this event with the 150 of the Kanto region. Outstanding news.

Pokémon will live in 2021 a year of celebration. If the main saga will celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary, Pokémon GO will do the same with its fifth anniversary. Niantic wants to celebrate it in style and, therefore, they will take as a base the place where it all began: Kanto. Let’s take a look at what awaits us with the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto; the original 150 Pokémon reunited

As explained on the official blog, Trainers will be able to meet the 150 original Pokémon from the Kanto region in both their standard and shiny / shiny forms; some of them for the first time in this alternative chromatic aspect. In fact, some will remain after the event is over.

Likewise, a new line of special research will be launched on the occasion of the event, Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, complemented by a second line of special research with more complex challenges. The reward is obvious: the opportunity to meet shiny Mew.



