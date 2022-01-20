Pokémon GO Tour Johto Reveals New Details: Research, Rewards, Celebi And More

Pokémon GO: The Johto Region Memorial Event will deliver a content-rich experience this February. We review all the news. Niantic has confirmed new details of the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, the long-awaited event dedicated to Generation II that will be available at the end of February in the iOS and Android game; as in the Kanto Pokémon GO Tour of the year 2021. According to new information shared by the company, players will benefit from a multitude of rewards and access special research if they buy the ticket.

Pokémon GO Tour Johto news: what’s new

On the one hand, all users who get a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will be able to access the following challenges in the form of missions for the Special Research exclusively for the event.

Capture different species of Pokémon

evolve pokemon

Get Stardust

Taking photos with GO Snapshot mode

Defeat Team GO Rocket recruits

Also, the Trainers who participate in the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will be able to take the following rewards by completing the aforementioned challenges -which are part of that Special Research pending to be revealed—.

Items to evolve Pokémon

Radar Rocket Parts

Guaranteed encounter with shiny Gyarados (red)

Guaranteed meeting with Celebi

If we manage to capture Celebi during the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, this Pokémon will learn the move Magic Leaf.