Pokémon Go to introduce Kalos Pokémon from December

Are you waiting for the Kalos Pokémon? You’ll have to wait a few more days for Pokémon Go to introduce them in December

Niantic confirmed today that Pokémon from the Kalos region will be coming to Pokémon Go.

The Niantic team has done a great job introducing Pokémon from different regions. Starting with just creatures from Kanto, the game has since expanded to include Pokémon from Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and even Galar. The only region missing is Kalos.

Introduced in the sixth-generation Pokémon X / Y games, Kalos was the first region that players could explore in 3D. Still, the region didn’t get much love from the players. Of all the regions, it is the only one to be dropped without a third definitive version (ie Crystal, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2 / White 2, etc.) or DLC. Despite this, Kalos introduced some great Pokémon and they’re finally starting to make their way to the Pokémon Go game.

Selected creatures of Kalos

Starting December 2, players can find select creatures from Kalos. These include the three entrees and a collection of others. It’s a solid starting list, although Klefki is strangely unique to France. Hopefully, that Pokémon will reach the entire world at some point.

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (exclusive to France)

To celebrate the arrival of Kalos Pokémon, Niantic is hosting a special event. From Wednesday, December 2 to Tuesday, December 8, Pokémon Kalos will appear more frequently in the wild. This should give players plenty of opportunities to add these new creatures to their collection.



