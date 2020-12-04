Pokémon GO – ‘The secrets of the jungle’ event; dates

Jessie and James from Team GO Rocket are back in Pokémon GO for just a few days; also an investigation to capture Celebi shiny.

Pokémon GO is celebrating. Niantic’s game will say goodbye to this year 2020 in style with a December full of news; from Community Day twice through Level 50, the arrival of the Kalos species and many tasks to complete. But the celebration also extends to the world of cinema, since on the occasion of the future premiere in 2020 of the Pokémon movie. The secrets of the jungle (in Japan Pokémon Coco) there will be a special event in Pokémon GO this December.

Jessie and James return to Pokémon GO; Shiny Celebi research dates

As explained by Niantic on the official blog, we will have the opportunity for just a few days to meet Jessie and James again at Team GO Rocket Encounters. In addition, a special investigation with Celebi shiny / shiny will be activated as a great reward. Let’s take a look at the confirmed dates, time and details.

Starting this coming Monday, December 14 at 08:00 local time, Pokémon GO will activate a special investigation story that will be inspired by the new movie, The Secrets of the Jungle, for a limited time. If we complete the research line, which will be made up of several phases, we may come across Shiny Celebi, a unique opportunity to add to our collection one of the most beautiful mythical species of the Pokédex in its shiny variant, which has a pink color.

“In a curious twist, instead of Professor Willow, it will be Jessie and James who will guide you in this special investigation story. Get ready to find trouble! ”They say.

And yes, Jessie and James are back with their Team GO Rocket balloon alongside some dark Pokémon different from the ones we encountered in their confrontations months ago. Your visit will be this time with a balloon in the shape of Meowth, as in the anime. Finally, the event will bring new items for the avatar inspired by the outfits of both Jessie and James in the movie The Secrets of the Jungle; They will be totally free in the Pokémon GO store.



