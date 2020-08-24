Pokémon GO: the best Pokémon to attack in raids

We list the best species of today to use in raids, gym matches or in Trainer Battles. Pokémon GO is not only about completing the Pokédex and capturing creatures, but also about fighting. With the arrival of the GO Fighting League, Trainer Battles (PvE and PvP) as well as Gyms have highlighted the need to create the best possible teams, so let’s review below which are the best Pokémon today. to attack.

Best Pokémon to attack in Pokémon GO – Tiers

They say that there is no better attack than a good defense and, in a way, it is. The important thing is balance, that our team has synergy and good rapport so that the attacker is complemented by a good defender. To make this list we are going to use the current selection criteria of the competitive scene, which is renewed with periodic rotations of approximately every month.

In the Gamepress community they collect, in detail and even an explanation of competitive players, the reason why the current Tiers are what they are. So we start with the highest Tier, which we could call the best Pokémon in the game to attack.

Tier S

Salamence Shadow

Metagross shadow

Machamp shadow

Raikou shadow

Shadow dragonite

Shadow swampert

Tier 1

Rampardos

Lucario

Zekrom

Tyranitar shadow

Reshiram

Weavile shadow

Moltres shadow

Tier 1.5

Mewtwo Zapdos Shadow

Electivire Shadow

Magnezone Shadow

Entei Shadow

Torterra Shadow

Venusaur Shadow

Gardevoir Shadow

Chamdelure Shadow

Salamence

Conkeldurr

Giratina Shape Origin

Darkrai

Rhyperior

Rayquaza

Kyogre

Mewtwo Shadow

Tier 2

Machamp

Gengar

Raikou

Mamoswine

Electivire

Metagross

Darmanitan of Galar

Charizard Shadow

Alakazam Shadow

Gyarados Shadow



