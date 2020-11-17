Pokémon GO: Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion return raids

The Unova Mystic Swordsmen are back temporarily in Pokémon GO. We tell you when they are available and how to beat them.

Pokémon GO has confirmed the return of the Unova Mystic Swordsmen: Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion. The Niantic title recovers these acclaimed legendary for the 5-star raids starting this Monday, but as usual, their visit will be short and limited, so we invite you to join our capture guide to defeat them with guarantees in the game.

Dates: when are Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion available in Pokémon GO

As always, we start with the dates. The availability of Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion in Pokémon GO raids will be until November 24 at 22:00 (CET), at which time the corresponding rotation will take place this November, which includes the irruption of other creatures legendary and, who knows, maybe we are closer to Keldeo’s debut in the game. Let’s get to know each one of them more closely, which may appear in shiny / variocolor form.

Pokémon GO Terrakion, Cobalion, Virizion

We start with Cobalion (39,601 CP), a Pokémon with 192 attack, 229 defense and 209 resistance with 3,022 CP at level 40 (100% IVs). His combination of Steel / Fight poses an interesting confrontation, especially complex if he comes out with A Point Blank or Sharp Rock on his list of charged moves. We recommend going with a minimum of 4 people to your foray.

Terrakion (48,457 PC) is not short on features. With no less than 260 in attack, 192 in defense and 209 in resistance, it is a very powerful and dangerous Rock / Fight creature, especially if we face it without a good team with good defensive specs. Especially intimidating if we see it with Earthquake. Similarly, 4 people is enough to defeat him.

Virizion (39,601 CP) is the least complex of the three, but he can also appear with A Point Blank and Sharp Rock. Its Grass / Fight combination allows us to attack with full Flying attacks, so it is not too difficult to finish it in time. It has 192 attack, 229 defense and 209 resistance. Its Full IVs version will be shown with 3,022 PCs. With 4 people is more than enough.

Cobalion: best opponents in Pokémon GO

Chandelure with Twist Fire and Suffocation

Moltres with Twist Fire and Suffocation

Blaziken with Counterattack and Fiery Ring

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Entei with Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Heatran with Fire Twist and Flare

Reshiram with Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Lucario with Counterattack and Aural Sphere

Terrakion: best opponents in Pokémon GO

Mewtwo with Psychocut and Mind Wave

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydrocannon

Latios with Zen and Psychic Headbutt

Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydropump

Virizion: best opponents in Pokémon GO

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Air Strike

Staraptor with Wing Attack and Daring Bird

Tornadus with Air Slash and Gale

Moltres with Wing Attack and Air Attack

Mega Pidgeot with Tornado and Daredevil Bird

Honchkrow with Peck and Air Strike

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Fiery Ring



