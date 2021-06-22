Pokémon GO: Tepig, Star Of The July Community Day

Pokémon GO: The Unova Fire Pig Pokémon will be the featured Pokémon for Community Day in July 2021. We go over all the features and bonuses. Niantic has confirmed that Tepig, the Fire Pig Pokémon from the Unova region, will be the protagonist of the July 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO. The seventh Community Day of this year, very close in dates to Pokémon GO Fest 2021, thus becomes one of the most anticipated events of the month because it will allow us to get Emboar with the exclusive Igneous Ring movement. We already know the exact date, hours of celebration and the details of the monthly meeting par excellence of the popular iOS and Android game.

Date, time and characteristics of the July Community Day – Tepig

Pokémon GO July 2021 Community Day will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Once again, six hours of duration so that all the Coaches and Coaches can choose the most favorable time slots depending on their geographical situation; For example, in the northern hemisphere it will already be summer, so during the afternoon there will be predictably higher temperatures.

It will be during that period of Saturday July 3 when we can find Tepig much more frequently in the wild; it will be a constant around us. If we are lucky, it is possible that we will find it in shiny or variocolor form.

Emboar with Igneous Ring, exclusive movement during Community Day

One of the peculiarities of this July Community Day is that if we evolve to Pignite (the first evolution of the evolutionary line of Tepig) during the event or up to two hours after it ends (19:00 local time), the Emboar In the end he will meet the Fire Ring move, a powerful Fire-type attack.

As in all Community Day, this time we will also have bonuses or bonuses. Specifically, triple the Stardust for each capture, active incenses for three hours (180 minutes) and Bait Modules also with a duration of three hours each time we activate them.

Finally, Niantic confirms that we will be able to buy the special Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins (one-time purchase), which will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Incenses, five Star Pieces and a charged attack elite TM. For one dollar it will be possible to access the exclusive special investigation story of Tepig Community Day “Roasted Berries.”

