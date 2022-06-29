Pokemon GO Teases Plans for July 2022, Including a Mysterious Event

2022 has already been a full year for Pokemon GO between major events and the introduction of new Pokemon in the popular mobile game. The Pokemon GO spring event “Alola Season” attracted the first representatives of the Gen 7 region of the Alola franchise to the game. Earlier, Niantic reported that this year’s Pokemon GO Fest will include personal events in North America, Europe and Japan for the first time since 2019. Now the newest update from Pokemon GO is teasing with its plans for the coming month, and there are a lot of them waiting in July.

Pokemon GO fans have already received a lot of news about what will happen to the game in July. The 4th generation Pokemon Starly bird has been confirmed for next month’s Community Day on July 17th, with an increased spawn rate and brilliant odds. At the Pokemon GO Fest live events, new Ultra Beasts members will debut, who will join the game at events in Berlin and Seattle, which will take place in July. Now Niantic has released the “July content update” of Pokemon GO, which tells about popular raids, hours of attention and even a mysterious event.

Pokemon GO’s newest roadmap reveals legendary birds, classic mega evolutions and more that will be featured in the game throughout July. Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will participate in five-star raids for a month, and each of them will also receive their raid hours during the first three Wednesdays. The legendary Dialga Pokemon Diamond will also participate in 5-star raids and in the last week of the July raid hour. Mega Charizard X and Y will participate in the weekly mega raids of the game during the first two weeks of July, and then this month they will turn into Mega Pidgeot and Mega Gengar.

Niantic also spoke in detail about the July Pokemon GO events dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the game, which are scheduled for the period from July 6 to 12, as well as about another mysterious event presented at the end of the month. The message says little about what will be at the event at the end of July, but confirms that there will be “Pokemon debuts” at the event. It is noteworthy that the unknown event will start on the same day as the planned Dialga Raid Hour.

Pokemon GO has experienced an eventful first half of the year, and Niantic’s plans seem to indicate that there will also be a lot of new content in the second half. The “GO season” in Pokemon GO is characterized by an increased number of spawns of various Pokemon in certain biomes, such as cities and forests. Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due out later this year, many fans are also speculating that the game will get new regional variants similar to the release of Sword and Shield in 2019. Between the live events and the anniversary of the game, July looks busy. a busy month for Pokemon GO fans.

Pokemon GO is now available for mobile devices.