Pokémon GO: Team GO Rocket team before fighting

We collect all the phrases that we will see on the screen before fighting against Giovanni’s team of villains in the game’s Poképaradas.

After the invasion of Team GO Rocket with its Balloons in Pokémon GO and the arrival of Jessie and James with the characteristic balloon of Meowth, Giovanni has reorganized his team and incorporated Suicune as his main weapon (updated guide here). If you are one of those Trainers who wants to kill the villains of the game these next few weeks, keep an eye on these tricks to know the equipment that the recruits will carry before fighting.

Tips for choosing the Pokémon to fight with

Each recruit will always have a total of three Pokémon (here the complete list of dark Pokémon), but apparently we do not know which team the opponent will have unless we know the following trick, to name it in some way. And it is that depending on the last sentence they pronounce before choosing our cast of Pokémon they will use a trio or another always based on an elemental type.

Therefore, if we know that your team will be Normal type, it is best that we use Fighting type Pokémon; and so with all elemental types. Next, we leave you the complete list of the type that Team GO Rocket will choose depending on the phrase as well as the elemental type that we recommend you use in your team to beat them more easily.

