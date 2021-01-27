Pokémon GO | Team GO Rocket (Johto) event

On the occasion of the Johto Celebration Event, the legendary of the second generation and protagonist of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh, is the great reward.

Pokémon GO has kicked off the Johto Celebration Event in the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto countdown, which will coincide with Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. It is the moment of the second generation, the one that started with Pokémon Gold and Silver, and that is synonymous with Ho-Oh and Lugia. In this case, the legendary Fire / Flying type is the stimulus of the event dedicated to Team GO Rocket. Let’s know all the details, missions and rewards of this temporary investigation.

Date and Details – Team GO Rocket January Event in Pokémon GO

The first thing to remember is that the Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event runs from Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), so don’t there is a moment to lose, since getting Ho-Oh is very interesting for our Legendary collection; especially if it comes out in shiny / variocolor form. For those of you familiar with the anime, you may know that it was the first Pokémon Ash saw when he marched with Pikachu from Pallet Town to tour the Kanto region.

Pokémon GO – Team GO Rocket Event, Ho-Oh

Below, you can see the two phases of the event, which also offer us rewards in useful objects; although for this you have to defeat the recruits of Team GO Rocket: Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

You can check here the updated list of raid bosses from January 26 to 31, where Entei stands out (guide to defeat him and better counters).

Team GO Rocket Temporary Investigation – Johto Celebration Event

Phase 1 of 2

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon: 5 Super Balls

Catch 15 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Revive

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times: Encounter Larvitar (may appear shiny)

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 1 Incense, 5,000 XP

Phase 2 of 2

Defeat the leader of Team GO Rocket – Arlo: 2 Maximum Revive

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Clifff: 3 Hyper Potion

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader – Sierra: 2 Max. Potion