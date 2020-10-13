Pokémon GO | Team GO Rocket – how to get Dark Mewtwo

A new special investigation begins focused on Team GO Rocket. The objective is to face Giovanni to rescue Dark Mewtwo.
Pokémon GO has launched its new temporary investigation: “An interesting novelty.” The irruption of the 12 km Eggs, as reported by Coach Spark in his last report, is also a new attempt by Team GO Rocket to get their own and fill themselves with power with the Dark Pokémon, so it is ours again. responsibility to stop their feet. We tell you all the missions and rewards for an investigation that culminates in a confrontation with Giovanni and the possibility of rescuing Dark Mewtwo.
Date and details: Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
The event “An interesting novelty” starts this October 12 at 22:00 (CEST), that is, on the night of this Tuesday, and will feature news from both the Arlo, Cliff and Sierra teams (phase 4, as we will see below) as well as Dark Mewtwo as the main protagonist of the confrontation against Giovanni.
Reaching it implies completing a few phases previously, all with the common denominator of Team GO Rocket, whom we will have to recruit little by little until the end. Without further ado, we leave you with the six phases of this October special investigation.
Phase 1/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Spin 5 Photodisks at PokéStops – 500 Stardust
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Recruits – 500 Stardust
Catch 1 Dark Pokémon: Encounter Meowth
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Ball, 10 Berry Frambu
Phase 2/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Catch 5 Dark Pokémon: 750 XP
Make 3 good cornering throws in a row – 750 XP
Purify 5 Dark Pokémon: 750 XP
Rewards: 1500 Stardust, 10 Super Balls, encounter with Larvitar
Phase 3/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times – 1000 XP
Hatch 3 Eggs: 1000 XP
Get 5 candies walking with your partner: 1000 XP
Rewards: 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Frambu Berry, encounter with Toxicroak
Phase 4/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Arlo: 1250 XP
Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Cliff: 1250 XP
Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Sierra: 1250 XP
Rewards: 5 Hyper Potion, 1 Super Radar Rocket, 3 Revive
Phase 5/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Find Giovanni, Team GO Rocket boss: 2500 Stardust
Fight against Giovanni: 1500 XP
Defeat Giovanni, Team GO Rocket boss: x3 Silver Pinia Berry
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 1 MT Quick Attack, 1 MT Charge Attack
Phase 6/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty
Claim your reward: 2000 XP
Claim your reward: 2000 XP
Claim your reward: 2000 XP
Rewards: 3 Revive, 20 Ultra Ball, 1 MT Elite Charged Attack