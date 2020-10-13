Pokémon GO | Team GO Rocket – how to get Dark Mewtwo

A new special investigation begins focused on Team GO Rocket. The objective is to face Giovanni to rescue Dark Mewtwo.

Pokémon GO has launched its new temporary investigation: “An interesting novelty.” The irruption of the 12 km Eggs, as reported by Coach Spark in his last report, is also a new attempt by Team GO Rocket to get their own and fill themselves with power with the Dark Pokémon, so it is ours again. responsibility to stop their feet. We tell you all the missions and rewards for an investigation that culminates in a confrontation with Giovanni and the possibility of rescuing Dark Mewtwo.

Date and details: Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

The event “An interesting novelty” starts this October 12 at 22:00 (CEST), that is, on the night of this Tuesday, and will feature news from both the Arlo, Cliff and Sierra teams (phase 4, as we will see below) as well as Dark Mewtwo as the main protagonist of the confrontation against Giovanni.

Reaching it implies completing a few phases previously, all with the common denominator of Team GO Rocket, whom we will have to recruit little by little until the end. Without further ado, we leave you with the six phases of this October special investigation.

Phase 1/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Spin 5 Photodisks at PokéStops – 500 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Recruits – 500 Stardust

Catch 1 Dark Pokémon: Encounter Meowth

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Ball, 10 Berry Frambu

Phase 2/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Catch 5 Dark Pokémon: 750 XP

Make 3 good cornering throws in a row – 750 XP

Purify 5 Dark Pokémon: 750 XP

Rewards: 1500 Stardust, 10 Super Balls, encounter with Larvitar

Phase 3/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times – 1000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1000 XP

Get 5 candies walking with your partner: 1000 XP

Rewards: 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Frambu Berry, encounter with Toxicroak

Phase 4/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Arlo: 1250 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Cliff: 1250 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader – Sierra: 1250 XP

Rewards: 5 Hyper Potion, 1 Super Radar Rocket, 3 Revive

Phase 5/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Find Giovanni, Team GO Rocket boss: 2500 Stardust

Fight against Giovanni: 1500 XP

Defeat Giovanni, Team GO Rocket boss: x3 Silver Pinia Berry

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 1 MT Quick Attack, 1 MT Charge Attack

Phase 6/6 | Team GO Rocket – An interesting novelty

Claim your reward: 2000 XP

Claim your reward: 2000 XP

Claim your reward: 2000 XP

Rewards: 3 Revive, 20 Ultra Ball, 1 MT Elite Charged Attack



