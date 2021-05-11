Pokémon GO: Sylveon, The Evolution of Fairy-type Eevee, Confirms its Debut

Pokémon GO: The eighth evolution of Eevee will arrive in Pokémon GO this May 2021. We tell you all the details of Sylveon’s long-awaited debut. Sylveon prepares its debut in Pokémon GO. The eighth evolutionary variant of Eevee, the Pokémon Evolution of the saga, will arrive in the Niantic video game for iOS and Android at the end of this month of May on the occasion of the Legends of Luminalia Y event; specifically, in Part 2 of that event. Let’s know all the details and what awaits us in this celebration.

Sylveon in Pokémon GO: date and details of the event Legends of Luminalia Y

Sylveon’s debut in Pokémon GO will take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The Luminalia Y Legends event will take place from that same date until Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. It will be then when we can evolve an Eevee to Sylveon by winning hearts by being our partner; among other novelties.

How to evolve Eevee to Sylveon: one of the methods – in the absence of knowing all of them – will be winning hearts with an Eevee being a Pokémon Partner.

More Frequently Wild Pokémon: Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee, Swirlix, and other Dark-type Pokémon featured in Part 1 of the event.

Pokémon that will emerge from the 7 km Egg hatching: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee and Swirlix.

3 Star Raids – Some of Eevee’s evolutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon.

Event-exclusive Field Research will have guaranteed encounters upon completion with Eevee, some of Eevee’s evolutions, and more.

Sylveon-inspired Avatar Items will be available in the Shop.

