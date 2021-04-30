Pokémon GO: Swablu, Star Of Community Day for May 2021

Pokémon GO: The original Cotton Bird Pokémon from the Hoenn region will allow access to Mega Altaria for the first time. We know all the features and bonuses. Niantic has confirmed that Swablu will be the protagonist Pokémon of the May 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO. The Cotton Bird Pokémon from the Hoenn region, which in its final evolution becomes Altaria, will be the great attraction of the fifth Community Day of this year. Let’s know all the details of the event, including the date, time, characteristics and bonuses. Plus, Mega Altaria debuts!

May Community Day date, time and characteristics – Swablu

Pokémon GO May Community Day will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., always local time. It will be during those six hours when we can see Swablu (Normal / Flying) much more frequently in the wild (it can come out shiny / variocolor).

How could it be otherwise, the final form of the evolutionary chain will know an exclusive special movement, impossible under normal conditions. In this case, Altaria will learn Moon Force during the event or up to two hours after it ends (until 7:00 p.m.). To evolve a Swablu to Altaria you need 400 Candies.

Swablu -> 400 candies -> Altaria

Mega Altaria Comes to Pokémon GO Mega Raids May 15

Mega-Altaria will debut in Pokémon GO Mega Raids once Community Day ends in May on Saturday, May 15, 2021, starting at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Maintaining the six-hour format implemented from the start of the pandemic, Community Day in May will be adapted to an extended schedule, including those who have to play from home due to mobility limitations. The Daily Free Pack is still active.

As on previous occasions, we will have in the Store a special unique Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins, with 50 Ultra Balls, five super incubators, five Incenses and a fast attack elite TM. For a dollar we can also access the exclusive Swablu Community Day special investigation, Cotton-winged Bird.