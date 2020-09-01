Pokémon GO stops working on old Android and iPhone

Pokémon GO will stop working on older Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, such as the Android 5 (Lollipop), iOS 10 and 11 systems, in addition to the iPhone 5S and 6 models. ), a mid-October update of 0.189, ends support for these devices. The company commented that this is a way of not limiting the ability of developers to add future news to the game. Pokémon GO is currently available for free download on Android and iPhone devices.

In a commentary for The Verge, producer Niantic said the end of support for older smartphones affects only a small fraction of users who use Pokémon GO daily. In the case of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 models, which are capable of upgrading to iOS 12, the company commented that the decision has to do with the amount of RAM in the devices. Because they only have 1 GB of memory, they should no longer perform well in the game and would limit the addition of new features to the game.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, the company comments that players may still be able to install the title on their devices, but that they will not be able to offer support if they encounter any technical problems. Niantic has provided a list of some devices that fall into this category, although it is not complete.



