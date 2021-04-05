Pokémon GO – Spring Event: times, missions and rewards

For a limited time, the game celebrates the arrival of spring with Chansey, Happiny, and many other Pokémon wearing flower crowns. All the details.

The 2021 spring-themed event has started in Pokémon GO. The Niantic video game on iOS and Android thus starts a temporary celebration meeting that will allow us to meet a multitude of Pokémon according to this season and others such as Happiny, Pikachu, Eevee or Chansey with flower crowns. In addition, there will be unique field research assignments that we detail below. Let’s know all the details regarding the date, hours, as well as the missions and their rewards.

Spring event 2021 in Pokémon GO: date, time and characteristics

The Spring Event of this year 2021 in Pokémon GO is available from Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., always local time. It will be during these days when we can find species like Pikachu with a flower crown, but it will not be the only one. We will also have rotations in the raids, the Pokémon available in the Eggs and much more.

-Pokémon in the wild: Pikachu with a flower crown, Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, -Buneary, Bunnelby and more. Also Shiny Bunnelby if we’re lucky.

-Chansey with flower crown and Happiny with flower crown will appear when hatching Eggs. If we evolve these Chanseys to Blissey, that Blissey will also wear a flower crown. They can be shiny / variocolor.

-Dark Exeggcute will appear more frequently in battles against Team GO Rocket.

-Pokémon in 2km Eggs: Exeggcute, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Pichu, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Flower Crown Happiny, Munchlax, Rufflet and Bunnelby.

-Mega-Lopunny to debut in Mega Raids; There will also be spring Pokémon in raids. The Store adds new Mega-Lopunny-inspired avatar items.

-PokéStops and gifts will have exclusive spring stickers.

-Temporarily activated a Spring Collection Challenge with Featured Pokémon to open a Lucky Egg, Mega-Lopunny Energy, and XP.

-Temporary bonuses: x2 in Candy per hatching; 60-minute-long Lucky Eggs; half the distance needed to hatch Eggs arranged in the incubators.