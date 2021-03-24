Pokémon GO: Snivy, star of Community Day for April 2021

The Plant-type initial from the Unova region will be the protagonist of Community Day in April 2021. Bonus, characteristics and exclusive movement.

Snivy will be the main Pokémon of the Pokémon GO Community Day in April 2021. Niantic has confirmed the first details of the most anticipated event of the month, the community meeting that serves to celebrate a specific evolutionary line highlighted in the Pocket Monsters universe. The Unova Plant-type initial will spawn more frequently in the wild on the chosen day. Let’s know the date, time and other important details.

Date, time and characteristics of April Community Day – Snivy

The Grass Snake Pokémon, Snivy, will be the featured Pokémon for Community Day in April 2021 in Pokémon GO. The confirmed date of the event is next Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 11:00 to 17:00 local time; the weekend after Easter.

During these six hours —the format implemented during the pandemic is maintained, thus adjusting the most appropriate weather hours in each hemisphere—, Trainers will find Snivy much more frequently in the wild; even in shiny / variocolor form if we’re lucky.

If we evolve our Snivy to Servine (its first evolution) during the event or up to two hours after it ends (7:00 p.m. local time), the Serperior resulting from that chain will have the Ferocious Plant attack, an exclusive move that does not learn from natural form.

Snivy -> 25 candies -> Servine -> 100 candies -> Serperior

We are done with the bonuses. As in any Community Day, during that April 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. we will have activated a bonus of x3 in Stardust per Capture as well as Incense activated for three hours (180 minutes), so we highly recommend its activation to bring as many Pokémon as possible in your environment; especially if you are going to play from home. We recommend taking precautions if you have mobility restrictions in your environment. It is possible to play from home and the Daily Free Pack is still active.

As usual, we will have surprises if we take snapshots during this Community Day, while in the Store we can find a Community Day Pack for a single purchase for 1280 Pokécoins that will contain the following objects: 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Bait Modules and a charged attack elite TM. For $ 1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency), we’ll get access to the exclusive Community Day special investigation story: Snivy in the Sun.