Pokémon GO – September Community Day (Porygon)

Community Day in September will feature Porygon as the main protagonist. We know all the details, bonuses and exclusive movement.

Niantic has revealed all the details of the next Community Day scheduled for this September in Pokémon GO, which will have Porygon as the main protagonist after the popular consultation last August of which he was the winner. Let’s take a look at the dates, exclusive movement and bonuses that we will find in the hours of celebration of the next Community Day.

Date and time of September Community Day

We start with the date that we must mark on the calendar: Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Again, as it seems to have come to stay, another month we will have six hours of Community celebration instead of three, an ideal circumstance especially on summer dates like the current ones in the northern hemisphere, where it is very hot in some areas.

During this Community Day, Porygon will appear in the wild much more often than usual; in fact, we can find it in its shiny / variocolor form if we are lucky.



