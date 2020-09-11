Pokemon Go September 2020 Breakthrough Award

September has formally shown up, and a great deal is occurring in Pokemon Go this month. On head of all the September occasions occurring throughout the following hardly any weeks, new Field Research assignments are currently live in the game, alongside another Research Breakthrough experience: Alolan Raichu.

Each time you accomplish a Research Breakthrough in September 2020, you’ll get an opportunity to get Alolan Raichu. There’s a chance this Raichu could be Shiny too, giving you another motivation to finish as much Field Research as possible this month.

While you’ll get one reward Field Research task in the game every day, Field Research is regularly gotten from PokeStops. There’s no restriction to what number of undertakings you can do day by day, yet you’ll get one stamp for the primary errand that you complete every day. When you accumulate seven stamps, you’ll accomplish a Research Breakthrough, prompting the previously mentioned experience with Alolan Raichu.

The Field Research errands you get will be haphazardly drawn from a bigger pool, which is revived toward the beginning of consistently. You can see September’s Field Research errands just as their expected prizes, as gathered by The Silph Road, beneath.

Past the new Field Research undertakings, there are numerous occasions to anticipate in Pokemon Go this month, including Mega September- – three weeks of exercises that rotate around Mega Evolutions. A small bunch of Legendary Pokemon are additionally getting back to Raids this month, while September’s Community Day happens on September 20 and highlights Porygon.



