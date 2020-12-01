Pokémon GO – Season of Celebration: date, details

Niantic details the keys to the Pokémon GO Celebration Season and we already know the date and confirmed events that we can enjoy.

Pokémon GO is still very active and every month from Niantic they are including new events and updating each of the sections of the game. To cite an example, the Legacy 40 Challenge will allow us to climb to level 40 through a series of missions and their particular rewards, while if our goal is to reach the desired level 50, we can also achieve a series of customized digital prizes that we go up. Even so, what concerns us in this piece is the Season of Celebration, whose specific details you can find below.

All about the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO

Date and times: from Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. until Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. local time

During this season, we can expect to participate in a number of events celebrating different regions of the Pokémon world, including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos. As a result, trainers can expect to see different Pokémon in the wild and in the wild more often. As for the Eggs, these are the Pokémon that will come out of them:

Growlithe and Wingull: will hatch from 2 km eggs,

Baltoy and Ducklett: will hatch from 5 km eggs.

Shinx – will hatch from the 5km eggs we receive from Adventure Sync rewards instead of Ducklett.

Seel, Aron and Elgyem will no longer hatch from eggs.

The Pokémon that will appear most frequently in the Northern Hemisphere this season will include Alola Sandshrew and Vulpix, Seel, Lapras, Teddiursa, Deerling in Winter form, and more! As for the southern hemisphere, they will be the following: Growlithe, Shuckle, Electrike, Burmy, Darumaka, Deerling summer form, and more!

December’s Mega Raids will feature Mega Charizard X, Mega Gengar, and Mega Abomasnow. In fact, one of the peculiarities of Mega Charizard X is that it will be more powerful during the first half of December. Other mega-evolved Pokémon can become more powerful at different times during the Season of Celebration, so stay tuned for updates.



