Pokemon GO – Schedule of legendary and mega-raids for August 2022

As the last weeks of the Go season play out in the mobile AR game, Pokemon GO fans are experiencing another exciting month of events, holidays and surprises. There is a lot of information in the PoGO calendar for August 2022, and everyone will find something for themselves. Fans of combat PvE raids can expect large rotations and the return of fan favorites at both the legendary and mega levels in the coming weeks.

In addition to the upcoming bug themed event, some fans may always want to devote some of their time to a combat raid during August. The return of Palkia and Genesekta opens up some interesting meta-game options, but this is just the beginning. Later this month, Pokemon GO will return Zazian and Zamazenta to the legendary rotation. These Pokemon are not new debuts, but they are still very popular and will probably make August an important month for combat raids.

These legendary combat raids will probably encourage the use of raid passes, but this month’s mega-combat raids will also bring some excitement. In addition to the three confirmed Mega Raid bosses, there is also a mysterious Mega Raid boss on the schedule. This is not guaranteed, but it probably means that a new mega-debut may take place on August 10. Players should definitely keep an eye out for updates next week as this rotation approaches.

Schedule of legendary raids for August 2022

Legendary Pokemon Palkia, Zatsian and Zamazenta, as well as the mythical Pokemon Genesect will return to five-star raids in August this year! Please note: All raid rotations start and end at 10:00 local time on the specified dates, unless otherwise specified.

Palkia

From Sunday, July 31, 2022, to Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Genesecta

from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Zazian and Zamazenta

From Thursday, August 18, 2022, to Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Schedule of mega-raid bosses for August 2022

Mega Slowbro, Mega Ampharos and Mega Abomasnow will appear in Mega Raids! But there are still many surprises ahead… Please note: All raid rotations start and end at 10:00 local time on the specified dates.

Mega Abomasnou

From Sunday, July 31, 2022, to Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

???

from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Mega Slowbro

From Thursday, August 18, 2022, to Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Mega Ampharos

From Thursday, August 25, 2022, to Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Schedule of raid hours for August 2022

Every Wednesday in August, from 18:00 Kyiv time, the “Raid Hour” event will be held. until 19:00 local time. The following Pokemon will be presented.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Palkia. Wednesday, August 10, 2022: Genesect. Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Genesect, Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Zacian. Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Zamazenta.

This should be pretty much all the players know about the combat raid schedule for the upcoming month, but we should learn more about other upcoming events in the final weeks of the GO season. Be sure to come back soon to learn more Pokemon GO strategy guides, news and updates. In the meantime, good luck, coach!

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.