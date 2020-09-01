Pokémon Go says goodbye to iPhone 5s and 6

Pokémon Go will stop working on Android Lollipop and iOS11, so iPhone 5S and 6 will no longer be compatible with the game

For those who play Pokémon Go on a smartphone or tablet with Android 5.0 “Lollipop” or iOS 10 or 11, they will no longer be able to access the game when Niantic releases the October update.

The Pokémon Go Twitter account confirmed that two popular old phones will not pass the cut either, these are the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 both devices will be out of compatibility even though they can be updated to iOS 12.

Pokémon Go may not be as demanding as other titles, but it relies heavily on smartphone cameras, GPS tracking, and general skills to keep up with its 3D visuals, and it can be a huge drain on your battery. from an old phone.

Pokémon Go continues to be incredibly popular, to the extent that the latest news from Niantic Labs was that 2019 was its most lucrative year since the augmented reality game launched.

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

Pokémon Go says goodbye to old devices

And according to data from Sensor Tower, a mobile game and app analytics company, the popularity of the game did not decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the contrary, it grew.

The growth is demonstrated with more than $ 254 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2020, almost a 38% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and the many stay-at-home orders it triggered, people were unable to stop catching Pokémon, plus this year’s Pokémon Go Fest was the biggest yet where players managed to catch nearly a billion digital creatures.

The loss of these devices will likely not have a huge impact on Niantic’s user base, although Pokémon Go players with an outdated phone will not be happy, so they will need to take advantage of the time before the October update arrives.



