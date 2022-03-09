Pokémon GO Safari Zone In Seville (Spain): Date, Place And Ticket Price

Pokémon GO: The Niantic game for iOS and Android will be in the Andalusian city with a very special Safari Zone this May. We tell you all the details. The Pokémon Company and Niantic have confirmed that the Pokémon GO Safari Zone in 2022 will be present in Seville, Spain, this May. The beautiful Andalusian city will be the enclave of the national representation of the game this season in the Parque del Alamillo. A historic moment both for the city and for our country in general, as this is the first time that Spain has been seen as the country chosen for an official Safari Zone. Let’s know all the details; including price, date and early access tickets.

Date: when is the Pokémon GO Safari Zone celebrated in Seville

The Pokémon GO Safari Zone in Seville will take place from Friday, May 13, 2022 to Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Parque del Alamillo. All participants can now buy their ticket to participate and enjoy all the activities and benefits that Niantic is preparing for the event.

Ticket prices: how much does the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event cost in Seville

All those interested in participating in the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in Seville this May will have two options: general admission or early access admission:

General tickets: 21 euros (including applicable taxes and fees). Gives access to the experience from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the specified days of the event.

Early Access Tickets: €26 (including applicable taxes and fees). Gives access to the experience from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the specified days of the event; that is, three hours more than the general ones.

Tickets are non-refundable and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis with availability while supplies last.

In the absence of knowing all the advantages and activities of this Seville Safari Zone, as a general rule all participants can enjoy activated Incense for many hours; Lure Modules activated for more hours than normal; Special Eggs, Featured Pokémon attracted by Incense; Exclusive Special Research and Field Research Tasks… And much more.