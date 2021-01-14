Pokémon GO: Roselia, the star of the Community Day; date

The creature from the Hoenn region will be the protagonist of the second Community Day of 2021. We know all the features and bonuses of the event.

Niantic has confirmed that Roselia will be the featured Pokémon of the Pokémon GO Community Day in February 2021. The Plant / Poison type species of the third generation (Hoenn) will be seen more frequently during the day of Sunday, February 7 . Let’s take a look at all the features of the monthly event most loved by fans of the phenomenon for iOS and Android mobiles, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year.

Date, time and characteristics of February Community Day – Roselia

February Community Day will be celebrated on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, thus maintaining the six-hour policy applied a year ago to ensure that different countries can better adapt to the game, especially taking into account weather conditions, mobility restrictions, etc.

It will be during this period when we see the beautiful creature Roselia appear more frequently in the wild; and yes, we may meet him / her in shiny / shiny form if we are lucky. As always, if we evolve Roselia during the event or up to two hours after it reaches its end (until 7:00 p.m. local time) we can get a Roserade with a charged Meteorball attack (Fire-type), an interesting move that cannot learn under normal conditions; as well as the Recurring fast attack.

Evolve Budew to Roselia – 25 candies

Evolve Roselia to Roserade – 100 Candy + Sinnoh Stone

During the Community Day we can get Budew in the 2 km Eggs

Pokémon GO Community Day Bonus and Other Details

We cannot end without commenting on the bonuses. As they have confirmed, we will have to walk a quarter of the distance to hatch the Eggs from the incubators, so the 2 km of Budew will require only 500 meters. Likewise, the Incense will be activated for three hours (180 minutes).

Among other additional details, if we take snapshots during this Community Day in February 2021 we will have some surprises. Likewise, for those interested in taking the experience one step further, it should be said that an exclusive temporary investigation of the event will be enabled. When we finish the tasks of this temporary investigation we will be able to earn Sinnoh Stones, an essential item to evolve Roselia to Roserade. There will also be a special Roselia Community Day Community Day Pack available for 1280 PokéCoins, featuring an elite fast attack TM, four Incense, four Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls.