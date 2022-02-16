Pokémon GO Reveals Apex Dark Lugia And Apex Dark Ho-Oh: Price And How To Catch Them

Pokémon GO: The unforgettable legendaries of Johto are back in their apex forms. We tell you all the details and their relationship with the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. Niantic has officially revealed Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh for Pokémon GO. Players of the iOS and Android title will soon be able to aspire to capture these powerful creatures, which are still the hidden power versions of the mythical Johto legendaries. Legacy Season continues and, after opening the mysterious door, Arlo has created these powerful beings with the hidden power that remained locked in said door.

How to get Apex Dark Lugia and Apex Dark Ho-Oh

To get Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO, you will need to purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket.

Players who purchase a ticket and complete the Pokémon GO: Johto Tour Special Research will unlock a new line of Master Research intended for long-term completion, not limited.

Said masterful investigation will allow us, once we finish it, to meet these Legendary dark Pokémon: Ho-Oh dark apex and Lugia dark apex.

Notably, ticket buyers will be able to get both Pokémon, Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh, no matter which edition they select for the Pokémon GO: Johto Tour.

Ho-Oh Dark Apex: PvP and PvE Attacks and Stats

Dark Apex Ho-Oh knows the move Holy Fire+, a more powerful version of Holy Fire.

Trainer Battles: 130 damage

Gyms and raids: 135 damage

Upon purifying Apex Dark Ho-Oh, Holy Fire+ will become Holy Fire++.

Trainer Battles: 130 damage

Gyms and raids: 155 damage