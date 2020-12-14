Pokémon GO: Regirock, Registeel and Regice return raids

The Pokémon Company Confirms Return of Hoenn Region Legendary Trio; only available on very specific dates in December.

Pokémon GO will say goodbye to the year by reintroducing Regirock, Registeel and Regice, the trio of legendary from the Hoenn region, into raids. The Pokémon Company and Niantic have confirmed that the Legendary Titans of rock, ice and steel will go through the level 5 raids again during this month of December 2020 on very specific dates and in a limited way.

Regirock, Registeel and Regice return dates to Pokémon GO

All three will not be there at the same time, nor will they be for long. As reported by the official Niantic blog, Regirock has been the first to be seen in the raids, from this past Saturday until Sunday, December 13. The next two are Registeel (from Saturday December 19 to Sunday December 20) and Regice (from Saturday December 26 to Sunday December 27).

Regirock: from Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Registeel: From Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Regice: From Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Also, it should be remembered that Kyurem is another of the main protagonists of the Pokémon GO raids in December (guide to beat him in this article). In the case of the latter, it will be available in the raids until next January 1, 2020, but it will be difficult to find it; during those weekends we can also see it easily.

After the incorporation of names such as Regigigas (which is already in Pokémon GO) and the two new additions of the Legendary Titans in Galar, with Regidrado and Regieleki, there are now six Legendary Titans of the Pokémon universe, six of the great representatives of the lore of Pokémon GO.

In other Pokémon GO related events for December and January we have the Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, the Kalos Celebration event, and the ‘Secrets of the Jungle’ event.



