Pokémon GO receives Mega Evolutions today (27)

Good news for Pokémon GO fans! Niantic confirmed that Mega Evolutions will be available starting today, August 27, on mobile, and that a series of events will also be launched using the new powerful form during the month of September.

At first, evolution will only be available for Venusauro, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill, and players will be required to collect Mega Energy through the new Mega Raids to take them to the next level.

However, there is a small detail: it is only possible to have one Mega Evolution Pokémon at a time. So, if you want to make another little creature more powerful, the one that is in maximum shape will revert to the old state.

In addition, Mega Evoluted will not be able to defend gyms or compete in the GO Battle League (for now), but it will be possible to use them in other combats and raids, also taking advantage of the attack bonuses they can provide to their other Pokémon.

So, what did you think of the novelty? Do you already know which one will want to evolve first? Tell us in the comments section!



