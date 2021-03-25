Pokémon GO: Rayquaza returns to raids for a limited time

Pokémon GO will have the return of Rayquaza, one of its most popular legendary creatures. The return of the celestial monster is part of Climate Week, the new game event that started last Wednesday (24). This period will bring changes to raids, such as battles against the legendary monster, which will only be available on the 27th and 28th, and can be captured with the Hurricane blow.

The Climate Week is focused on creatures that like wind and rain, since the climatic effects will appear with more intensity in the period. With that, Castform, Wingull, Ducklett, Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk and other Pokémon that tend to appear more in the rainy or windy weather can be found more often.

In addition to the legendary Rayquaza, the Climatic Week also features Castform in its rainy form in the shiny version. Players will also be able to earn extra Star Dust bonuses when capturing Pokémon with weather-boosting.

Pokémon GO is available for Android and iOS.