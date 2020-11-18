Pokémon GO raises trainer level limit from 40 to 50

Niantic today announced a major change for the more veteran and hardcore Pokémon GO players, by raising the maximum trainer level from 40 to 50. And if you were already on the roof before, you need not worry, as the game continued to count the your experience!

Just don’t expect to go too high in the face, since the XP requirement level is colossal: to rise from level 45 to 46, for example, you need to add 15.5 million points! This new dynamic of progression beyond the old roof was called by the producer of Go Beyond.

But it is not enough to just add XP points, since these higher levels are also linked to completing challenges called Level Up Surveys. They involve simple tasks like winning 30 raids, making 50 excellent shots or already having a gold medal in your coaching profile.

On the other hand, there are also very complicated missions, such as catching 200 Pokémon in a single day, strengthening a legendary monster 20 times, or performing all Eevee’s evolutions from scratch. Those who reach the old ceiling by December 31, 2020 will be awarded a Gyarados hat and an exclusive medal.

From now until December 31, we will also gain double experience for capturing creatures! Finally, as of November 30, all trainers will earn even more XP by fulfilling the different activities of Pokémon GO. What did you think of this update? Comment below!



