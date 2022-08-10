Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Chill Drive Genesect — Counters and Weaknesses

The final weeks of the Go season are approaching, but the excitement is not over yet. The Pokemon GO calendar for August 2022 has several activities to keep the coaches busy, as well as a variety of daily tasks and challenges to keep the players engaged. Meta-significant combat raid bosses are particularly well represented this month, so there are many reasons to log in and fight at least once a day (perhaps more often if players have spare raid passes).

Today brings a new rotation, which means that players are completing their last battles for Palkia this month and are preparing for the arrival of Genesect. During this rotation, Pokemon GO trainers will fight for Chill Drive Genesect, which adds even more motivation to successfully complete this legendary battle and get as many Premier Balls per clash as possible. Achieving this goal will require careful planning and going into battle with an excellent list of counters to take advantage of Genesect’s weaknesses.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to resist Gensect. Genesect is a dual type of Steel and Bug, which makes it the main weakness of Fire. Many trainers probably have a few meta-relevant fire types in their collections with the right sets of moves and high CP, but it’s still worth looking through the recommended top counters just to find areas for improvement.

Chill Drive Genesect Welness

Genesect is weak to strong fire-type movements.

The Best Genesect Chill Drive Raid Counters

Charizard (Mega Y) – Fiery Rotation/Explosive gorenje Charizard (Mega X) – Fiery rotation/Explosive gorenje Reshiram – Fire Fang/Overheating Houndum (Mega) – Fire Fang/Flamethrower Chandelier – Fire Rotation/Overheating Darmanitan – Fire Fang/Overheating of Moltres – Fiery rotation/Overheating of Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang/Overheating Entei – Fire Fang/Overheating Blaziken – Fiery rotation/Explosive Gorenje Hitran – Fiery rotation/Charizard Flamethrower – Fire Rotation/Explosive gorenje Flareon – Fiery rotation/Overheating Infernape – Fiery Rotation /Blast Burn Ho-Oh – Incinerate/Fiery explosion

In some cases, very experienced players with an ideal composition of opponents can participate in this combat raid together, if they have friendship bonuses and increased weather on their side. However, it is much safer to stick with groups of four or more allies to ensure that combat raid passes are not wasted. Players will also want to remember that the above suggestions are perfect, but a raid can be defeated without a perfect list of opponents. The most important thing is to enter the battle with enough friends (at least three or four mid— to high-level players) and focus on using Pokemon that take advantage of this Fire-type weakness.

Be sure to come back soon to learn more Pokemon GO strategy guides, news and updates. In the meantime, good luck, coach!

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.