Pokémon GO: Pidove Spotlight Hour Guide

Pidove, the Tiny Pigeon Pokemon, will appear in Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour at the very end of the month, increasing the speed of its appearance and giving players a great opportunity to catch it as brilliant. The shiny form of the Pidove is very similar to its main form, with black wings and a bright blue beak. Its final form, Unfezant, also has a big difference between male and female forms. As the fifth and final Pokemon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, Pidove will be available on Tuesday, August 30, from 18:00 to 19:00 local time.

Pidove will be relatively easy prey for most players, so players should definitely stock up on pokeballs and pinup berries to increase the number of candies caught and received. For PIDs with higher CP, which are designed for competitive use or fixing a brilliant catch, try to use Razz Berries to increase the chances of a successful capture. Maximizing the number of captured pids at this hour is the key to maximizing the unique Spotlight buff. For players who have few pokeballs, the new Daily Adventure Incense feature in Pokémon GO can increase stocks for players with a total of less than 30 pokeballs.

The unique buff that will be available in this hour of attention is a double increase in experience for evolution. Combining this with a Pokemon like Pidove, with a relatively low candy requirement for evolution (12), gives players a great opportunity to level up quickly. Try to catch as many pids as possible during this time, and then evolve them into Tranquill and Unfezant to gain additional experience. As with all buffs during Spotlight Hours, 2x Evolution XP will be given to all Pokemon, not just to Pidov.

Pidove & Unfezant Guide for Pokémon GO Competitions

Pidove is a Pokemon of Normal and Flying types that retains its type during evolution into a Tranquilla with 12 candies and into an Unfaithful with 50. Unfesant will receive super-effective damage from ice, stone and electric type movements in Pokémon GO. He resists the movements of Beetles and Grass, while at the same time strongly resisting the movements of Ground and Ghost types, his main immunity. This type, although common, can still provide some competitive advantages in the Pokémon GO fighting league, especially at lower levels.

Unfesant relies on his Flying-type movements to successfully counter Grass, Insect, and Combat types. For the best “Flight” type attack, choose the quick strike “Air Strike” and the charged strike “Sky Attack”. The Unfesant also has access to the Steel Wing Movement as a fast attack and the Fire Wave Heat Movement as a charged attack. Although Unfezant is not usually a competitive choice, it can be useful to defeat any of the Team Rocket Bosses in Pokémon GO during August.