Pokémon GO – Party Event (Part 1): Date, Time, Bonus And All Missions

Pokémon GO: Niantic confirms the event dedicated to the Christmas festivities of 2021. We will have the debut of Bergmite, Pokémon in disguise and an investigation. The Pokémon GO 2021 Parties event is about to begin. Divided into two parts, Part 1 of this event dedicated to celebrating Christmas comes as part of the Legacy Season; and it does so loaded with content, Pokémon in disguise, exclusive field investigations, bonuses and much more. Let’s know all the details of this first part of the Pokémon GO event.

Pokémon GO Parties (Part 1) Event: Everything You Need to Know

The Pokémon GO winter vacation will take place from this Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). However, the Pokémon GO Parties: Part 1 event runs from Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time).

Pokémon GO – Party Event

Only then can we find different wild Pokémon, novelties in raids and research task encounters. With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can be shiny / variocolor.

Wild pokemon

Pikachu with festive hat *

Swinub *

Holiday Stantler *

Holiday Delibird *

Snorunt *

Holiday Spheal *

Snover *

Vanillite

Festive bucket *

Alolan Sandshrew *

Cryogonal

Raids

Pikachu with festive hat * (one star)

Swinub * (one star)

Festive cube * (one star)

Alolan Sandshrew * (one star)

Festive Spheal * (one star)

Cloyster (three stars)

Festive Stantler * (three stars)

Holiday Delibird * (three stars)

Glaceon * (three stars)

Kyurem * (five stars)

Mega Steelix * (Mega Raids)