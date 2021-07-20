Pokémon GO Offers 3 Months Free Access to YouTube Premium

Pokémon GO: Google Play is one of the sponsors of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, and as part of this big celebration, Niantic announced that eligible Pokémon GO players can get three months of free access to the YouTube Premium service.

The offer in question applies to players who have never used YouTube’s premium service for free. You must redeem the offer before October 6th, as well as add some form of payment at the time of registration (remembering that no amount will be charged until the end of the three months of trial, and if you choose to keep it after this time, you will be charged the standard subscription price, which is R$27.90).

If interested, you can claim all three free memberships by clicking here. As for Go Fest 2021, it is scheduled to take place next week, with several activities and global challenges scheduled especially for the weekend.