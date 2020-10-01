Pokémon GO – October Community Day (Charmander)

Niantic confirms all the details of the October Community Day, which will have the possibility of getting Charizard with exclusive movement.

The Pokémon Company and Niantic have confirmed that Charmander will be the main protagonist of October’s Community Day in Pokémon GO. The Pokémon Lizard, which came second in the popular poll this summer for the next chosen ones, will be the highlight of an event marked by the recent arrival of Mega Evolutions. Like a glove. Let’s know date and characteristics.

October Community Day date and time with Charmander

Because next Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) we will be able to meet Charmander in the wild much more frequently than usual; and with the added possibility that it saves us in shiny / variocolor form. We say that it is a favorable situation because the recent arrival of Megaevolutions opens the doors to us to get a Charmander Full IVs (100%) candidate to megaevolve to Mega Charizard X or Mega Charizard Y (guide and tips here) with more perfected genetics.

If we evolve into Charmeleon during the event or up to two hours after it ends, we can get a Charizard with Dragonbreath, a movement that it does not learn regularly. To that we must add the bonuses of this Community Day.



