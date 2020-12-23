Pokémon GO – New Year’s Event 2021: date

Niantic has everything ready to start the sixth year of the game. Everything will start on New Year’s Eve and we will have Slowpoke as the main protagonist.

Pokémon GO is going to start 2021 just as 2020 will end: packed with events and activities. The successful Niantic game, which will close this year as one of the mobile video games with the highest turnover in the world, faces its sixth calendar with the New Year 2021 event, which brings Slowpoke as the main protagonist and a few creatures in disguise. Let’s take a look at the date, time and characteristics of the event, since there are a few cool things.

New Year 2021 event in Pokémon GO: date, features and rewards

The event starts next Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. and will be available until Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon GO players will find different Pokémon in festive costumes to celebrate the New Year; In addition, Slowpoke with 2020 glasses will appear wild, once we finish the research tasks, in both raids and when hatching 2 km Eggs.

If we evolve Slowpoke with 2020 glasses, we will get Slowbro with 2021 glasses.

Pichu with a New Year’s hat will be seen in the 2 km Eggs.

Pikachu with a New Year’s hat will appear wild after completing field research tasks during those dates.

If we evolve to Pikachu with a New Year’s hat, we will get Raichu with a New Year’s hat.

Wynaut will appear in 2km Eggs; even in shiny / variocolor form, if we’re lucky.

Raticate, Wobbuffet and Wurmple with party hats will be available in one-star raids. Klink and Espurr too, but without a party hat.

Eevee with a party hat will be the main reward in field research achievements

Starting Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CET, 2021 glasses and avatar items such as the New Year’s party hat will be available for purchase in the Pokémon GO Store.

Finally, we review the confirmed bonuses. During the New Year 2021 event in Pokémon GO, all Trainers will have double the Candy per Egg hatch, double the Stardust per hatch, and half the distance to hatch when putting our Pokémon Eggs in the incubators.

Don’t forget to claim the bundle of 41 items totally free to celebrate Christmas!



