Pokemon GO: Moltres Raid Guide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Moltres is a fire and flying type Pokemon that can be found as a five—star raid boss in Pokémon GO from Thursday, July 14, 2022, to Friday, July 22, 2:22. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, players will also be able to take part in the raid hour, when Moltres will appear more often from 18:00 to 19:00 local time. After defeating the raid boss, there is a small chance that players will be able to catch Shiny Moltres.

Since Moltres is a five—star raid boss, players will need to invite others to join the battle to win. It is recommended that at least four players fight in a five-star raid, but it is technically possible to win with fewer players if everyone uses the best available Pokemon and sets of techniques. Any player added as a friend in Pokémon GO can be invited to a raid after using the pass and joining the battle.

Moltres is a fiery and flying type whose raid boss CP is 45,609 and can be caught at level 20 between 1,896 and 1,980 CP. If the strengthening of sunny or windy weather is active, then the CP of the Moltres will be increased, and it can be caught at the level of 25. The health, defense, and attack status of any captured Moltres can be viewed using the score function, and it will also show a star rating. If players are really lucky, they can get the perfect Shiny Moltres after winning the raid.

How to defeat and catch Moltres in Pokémon GO

Moltres is weakest against stone-type attacks, but he also takes increased damage from water-type and electric-type attacks. The Pokemon that players use against Moltres must use the best set of moves in Pokémon GO. If players need to change the movements of their Pokemon, they can use fast or charged TM, which can be earned by rotating pokestops, completing research tasks or winning raids.

The best Pokemon and techniques for dealing with Moltres

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock SlideMega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Power GemMega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro CannonRampardos: Smack Down and Rock SlideGigalith: Smack Down and Rock SlideRhyperior: Smack Down and Rock WreckerTerrakion: Smack Down and Rock SlideTyranitar: Smack Down and Rock SlideTyranitar: Smack Down and Rock Slide Stone EdgeLandorus: Rock Throw and Rock SlideAlola Golem: Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Once Moltres is defeated, players will have a chance to capture him and possibly meet a brilliant version. The number of Premier Balls available for use is determined by the speed of victory in the raid, the level of friendship between the participants and the amount of damage inflicted. The Razz Berry or the Golden Razz Berry in Pokémon GO can be used to increase the chance of catching Moltres. After catching Pokemon, Moltres can be used in future raids or battles.