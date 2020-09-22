The event will last the entire last week of September and will feature the ability to unlock Mega Gengar for the first time in the game.

The Pokémon GO Mega Friendship Challenge has already begun. Players of the Niantic title can now access this new temporary event to welcome the mechanics of Mega Evolutions. In addition, it has the incentive of being the only method to unlock Mega Gengar for the first time in the game with the Halloween investigation, just as it happened this September with Mega Pidgeot and Mega Beedrill. Let’s know all the details, missions and confirmed rewards.

Date and characteristics: Mega Friendship Challenge in Pokémon GO

The dates for the Pokémon GO Mega Friendship event are as follows: September 22 at 08:00 AM to September 28 at 10:00 PM (local time). Practically a full week with which we can access a x2 in the duration of the Pokocho and the possibility of finding large Pokémon such as Lapras and Snorlax in the raids.

In addition, there will be an increase in Beedrill Mega Energy in field investigations and we will be able to receive Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise when we complete the exclusive field research tasks for the event, as we will see below.



