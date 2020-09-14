Pokémon GO – Mega Combat Challenge

The temporary investigation of Mega Combat will be available until next September 17. We can get Mega Power for Beedrill.

Pokémon GO continues with its special events focused on Mega Evolution this September. After the Mega Discovery tasks, the Mega Combat has already begun and it does so with the possibility of obtaining large doses of Mega Energy for Mega Beedrill, one of the main protagonists along with other prominent ones such as the initials from the Kanto region. We are going to break down all the missions and rewards of this temporary investigation.

Mega Combat Challenge in Pokémon GO: dates and characteristics

The first and most important thing is the dates. The MegaCombates event began on Friday, September 11 and will end on Thursday, September 17 (22:00 CEST). The event is focused on fighting as much as possible in order to unlock Mega Hundoom. Participants must fight in Gym battles, against Team GO Rocket and carry out Trainer Battles —except for League Battles GO. These are the tasks we can do, with their rewards included; all focused on getting Megaenergy for Mega Beedrill.

Mega Combat Challenge – Phase 1 of 4

Combat in 1 Raid – 3 Revive

Catch 7 Bug-type Pokémon – 5 Poké Balls

Power up a Pokémon 7 times – 1 Upgrade (for Porygon> Porygon 2)

Rewards: 35 Beedrill Mega Energy, x1000 XP and 500 Stardust

Mega Combat Challenge – Phase 2 of 4

Combat in 1 Raid – 3 Revive

Battle in 1 Mega Raid – Golden Frambu Berry

Combat a Trainer – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 40 Mega Beedrill Energy, x2000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Mega Combat Challenge – Phase 3 of 4

Combat in 3 raids – Encounter against Pinsir

Fight 3 Recruits of Team GO Rocket – 5 Revive

Mega Evolve to 1 Pokémon – 3 Silver Pinia Berry

Rewards: 60 Mega Energy for Beedrill, x2000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Mega Combat Challenge – Phase 4 of 4

Claim your reward – 10 Poké Balls

Claim your reward – 3 Revive

Claim your reward – 3 Hyper Potion

Rewards: Roserade encounter, x5000 XP, 2500 Stardust



