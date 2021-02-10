Pokémon GO – Lunar New Year Event: all missions

On the occasion of the newly launched event, we reviewed all the activities and research tasks, with a lot of Mega Energy for Mega Gyarados.

The 2021 Lunar New Year Event has already started in Pokémon GO. After knowing all the details of this celebration, which seeks to commemorate the beginning of the year of the Ox and which will give prominence to certain Pokémon species, such as Tauros or Gyarados (guide for Mega Gyarados here), it is time to review all the research tasks of this new challenge available in game for a limited time. We list all the missions and their rewards.

Date and details: Lunar New Year event in Pokémon GO

The Lunar New Year 2021 Event begins this Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available until next Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (local time), Valentine’s Day and also the day when the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Event will be held.

The only thing we knew so far is that Tauros will come up to be seen in the research tasks, since he is the great protagonist of the Year of the Ox (he is a Brave Bull); But now we also know that it is an ideal opportunity to obtain Mega Energy from the newly added Tier 5 Raid Boss, Mega Gyarados.

Temporary Research Tasks – Lunar New Year Event in Pokémon GO

Phase 1 of 4

Transfer 12 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball

Catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon – Encounter Charmander

Send a gift to a friend: encounter with Goldeen

Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1000 XP, 20 Mega Energy Gyarados

Phase 2 of 4

Power up a Pokémon 12 times: 10 Berry Frambu

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon: encounter with Torchic

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: Meet Magikarp

Rewards: Taurus encounter, 1000 XP, 30 Mega Energy Gyarados

Phase 3 of 4

Use 12 Berries to help catch a Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon – Encounter Tepig

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: Meet Seaking

Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1000 XP and 50 Mega Energy Gyarados

Phase 4 of 4

Make 12 great curveball throws: 3 Berry Pinia

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon – Encounter Darumaka

Send 7 gifts to your friends: meeting with Meditite

Rewards: encounter with Tauros, 1500 XP and 100 Mega Energy Gyarados

Unique field research tasks

Send 3 Gifts to Your Friends: Meet Meowth

Catch 12 Pokémon: Meet Meditite

Send 10 gifts to your friends: encounter with Meowth from Alola or Galar

Catch 6 Water-type Pokémon: Meet Miltank

Rewards: Encounters with Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galar’s Meowth, Meditite, and Miltank