Pokémon GO – Lunar New Year 2022 Event: All Missions And Rewards

Pokémon GO: The month of February 2022 kicks off with the debut of Litleo variocolor/shiny as well as different bonuses, wild encounters and investigation missions. Pokémon GO kicks off the Lunar New Year 2022 event this first day of February. With the main incentive of being able to meet Litleo variocolor/shiny for the first time in the game, we have a lot of activities and content ahead to make the most of it. this celebration. We tell you all the missions and rewards of the two temporary investigations: Friendship Challenge and Capture Challenge.

Lunar New Year event: date, time and characteristics

The Lunar New Year 2022 event is available from this Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. During those hours we can benefit from the following event bonuses:

Increased chance of getting lucky Pokémon in trades.

Higher chance of making a lucky friend.

Double Stardust for opening gifts.

An additional special exchange per day.

We also have news in wild encounters, such as Hisui’s Voltorb and Voltorb (which we have seen in Arceus Pokémon Legends), Torchic, Litleo, Combusken, Gyarados or Electabuzz, among many others. Similarly, the appearance of Regirock in the five-star raids and Mega-Houndoom in the Mega-raids stands out. Here below we leave you all the missions of the Friendship and Capture challenges of this Lunar New Year 2022 event.