Pokémon GO – Luminalia Y Legends event: Date, Time and Yveltal Debut

Pokémon GO: The legendary of the Kalos region takes over from Xerneas. We know all the details of the event and Yveltal’s debut in the raids.Niantic has confirmed the Legends of Luminalia Y event for Pokémon GO. After the Legends of Luminalia X event, focused on the figure of Xerneas, it is time to give prominence to the other great emblem Pokémon of Generation VI, the Kalos generation (X / Y editions), Yveltal, and find out what awaits us with his debut, which will not be the only one, as the arrival of one of the most anticipated names in recent years is also confirmed: Sylveon, the fairy-like evolution of Eevee.

Legends of Luminalia Y event in Pokémon GO: all details confirmed

The Luminalia Y Legends Event will take place from Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., until Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., always in local time. It will be then when Yveltal becomes the featured Pokémon of the five-star raids, let’s see Pancham appear from the Strange Eggs and much more that we summarize below. The event will be divided into two parts. This is what awaits us in Part 1 of Legends of Luminalia Y.

Yveltal will debut in the five-star raids. Kalos’s original Sinister and Flying-type Legendary will appear with his feathers and tail emitting a reddish glow; he absorbs the life force of the creatures. Only available during the event dates.

Pancham will appear in the 12 km Strange Eggs. Others for this type of Eggs will be: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby and Deino.

Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently. Houdour, Carvanha and more.

Pokémon from the Luminalia X Legends event will appear in the wild, such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy.

Team GO Rocket’s temporary investigation with Galar’s Zigzagoon as a reward.

7 km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Alolan Meowth will appear in raids.

Event-exclusive Field Investigations will have guaranteed encounters with Dark-type Pokémon like Galar’s Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more.

New Global Mission: Kill 25 Million Recruits from Team GO Rocket

Before closing, it should be said that the Team GO Rocket Recruits will remain active throughout the month of May. Specifically, we will be able to face them from Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:00 CEST (00:00 UTC on May 15), until Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:59 CEST. If we defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket recruits, we will have these special bonuses from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., until Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Triple XP bonus per catch until the event ends.

Chance to find a Shiny Zigzagoon of Galar. It will still be available with a lower probability after the event ends.

Galar’s Zigzagoon will appear on one-star raids for the remainder of the event.