Pokémon GO – Level 40 to 50: rewards for leveling up

From this month of November it is possible to go up to level 50. If you were already level 40, these are the rewards from level 41 to the new maximum of the game.
Level 50 is one of the great novelties of this end of the year in Pokémon GO. Since the game’s release in the summer of 2016, Niantic’s title set its ceiling cap at level 40 (20,000,000 points), a score far exceeded by users who have played daily for several years. Therefore, it was a matter of time before Niantic took action: it is possible to go up to level 50. Now, what are the rewards for going up each of those ten levels? We tell you.
It may interest you: how to go from level 40 to level 50 in Pokémon GO; all requirements and tasks
First of all, it is interesting to note that until Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time), all players below level 40 will be able to take advantage of double XP bonuses for catching Pokémon, evolving Pokémon , hatch Eggs, register new entries in the Pokédex and more, as more ease to raise the friendship levels.
Apart from the requirements (small missions) and other tasks that we must complete before leveling up from level 40, these are the rewards that we get.
On the occasion of the beginning of December, you can check here everything that awaits us at the level of events, bosses, investigations and other news in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 41
20 Ultra Ball
20 Revive Maximum
20 Star Piece
20 Berry Frambu
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards when level 42
20 Ultra Ball
20 Revive Maximum
20 Star Piece
20 Latano Berry
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 43
20 Ultra Ball
20 Revive Maximum
20 Star Piece
20 Silver Pinia Berry
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 44
20 Ultra Ball
20 Revive Maximum
20 Star Piece
20 Berry Frambu
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 45
40 Ultra Ball
40 Piece of Estrela
1 Elite Quick Attack TM
2 Rare Candy XL
2 Incense
2 Eggs
1 Super Incubator
2 Bait Modules
Pokémon GO – Rewards when level 46
30 Ultra Ball
25 Maximum Revive
20 Star Piece
25 Berry Frambu
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 47
30 Ultra Ball
25 Maximum Revive
20 Star Piece
25 Latano Berry
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 48
30 Ultra Ball
25 Maximum Revive
20 Star Piece
25 Silver Pinia Berry
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for level 49
30 Ultra Ball
25 Maximum Revive
20 Star Piece
25 Pinia Berry
1 incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 50
50 Ultra Ball
50 Piece of Estrela
1 Elite Charged Attack MT
2 Rare Candy XL
5 Incense
5 Eggs
5 Super Incubator
5 Bait Modules