Pokémon GO – Level 40 to 50: rewards for leveling up

From this month of November it is possible to go up to level 50. If you were already level 40, these are the rewards from level 41 to the new maximum of the game.

Level 50 is one of the great novelties of this end of the year in Pokémon GO. Since the game’s release in the summer of 2016, Niantic’s title set its ceiling cap at level 40 (20,000,000 points), a score far exceeded by users who have played daily for several years. Therefore, it was a matter of time before Niantic took action: it is possible to go up to level 50. Now, what are the rewards for going up each of those ten levels? We tell you.

First of all, it is interesting to note that until Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time), all players below level 40 will be able to take advantage of double XP bonuses for catching Pokémon, evolving Pokémon , hatch Eggs, register new entries in the Pokédex and more, as more ease to raise the friendship levels.

Apart from the requirements (small missions) and other tasks that we must complete before leveling up from level 40, these are the rewards that we get.

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 41

20 Ultra Ball

20 Revive Maximum

20 Star Piece

20 Berry Frambu

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards when level 42

20 Ultra Ball

20 Revive Maximum

20 Star Piece

20 Latano Berry

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 43

20 Ultra Ball

20 Revive Maximum

20 Star Piece

20 Silver Pinia Berry

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 44

20 Ultra Ball

20 Revive Maximum

20 Star Piece

20 Berry Frambu

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 45

40 Ultra Ball

40 Piece of Estrela

1 Elite Quick Attack TM

2 Rare Candy XL

2 Incense

2 Eggs

1 Super Incubator

2 Bait Modules

Pokémon GO – Rewards when level 46

30 Ultra Ball

25 Maximum Revive

20 Star Piece

25 Berry Frambu

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 47

30 Ultra Ball

25 Maximum Revive

20 Star Piece

25 Latano Berry

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 48

30 Ultra Ball

25 Maximum Revive

20 Star Piece

25 Silver Pinia Berry

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for level 49

30 Ultra Ball

25 Maximum Revive

20 Star Piece

25 Pinia Berry

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Pokémon GO – Rewards for Level 50

50 Ultra Ball

50 Piece of Estrela

1 Elite Charged Attack MT

2 Rare Candy XL

5 Incense

5 Eggs

5 Super Incubator

5 Bait Modules



